Helping you design success!
The Luna Sol Group provides CEO advisory services worldwide. In order to navigate the rapidly changing world of today, every leader requires a trusted team of advisors. A company's value is now measured based on the total value it provides to individuals and society, rather than merely on its financial performance.
We continually strive to ensure that our clients' success is an outcome of our commitment to people-first principles.
Our mission is to provide our clients with the solutions to their most challenging problems by building a firm that is singularly focused on their needs and that breaks down traditional barriers in order to fully leverage our global expertise and unmatched breadth of services to fully service their needs.
With the support of a global organization and an extensive network of advisors, our teams are able to solve complex problems collaboratively. As an extension of our clients' organizations, we challenge them to see the bigger picture and think in new ways.
Client-focused
Every aspect of what we do is driven by delivering for our clients, guiding our approach, resources, and point of view.
Inclusivity and Initiative
Our collective experience and perspectives are vast. In order to offer the best solutions for our clients and to strengthen our own culture, it's our job to listen and capitalize on that knowledge.
Trust and openness
The culture of our organization depends on the trust we foster among each other. It is critical for us to always be open to difficult discussions and feel comfortable modifying our decisions and actions as a result.
Accountability and integrity
Our actions build a culture of mutual trust and responsibility, allowing us to treat each other with integrity and respect at every level.
New York
Global Headquarters
180 Park Ave, 25th Floor
New York, NY 10017
+1(000) 000 0000
